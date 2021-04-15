Magnetic Optical Current Transformer Market Outlook – 2026

Magneto optic current transformer is a device that uses the influence of magnetic field to rotate orientation of polarized light. The rotation angle is dependent on the intensity of magnetic field. Thus, the magneto optic current transformer works on faradays effect to measure the electric current. The inductive type transformer with core and windings is used in substations and power stations to measure electric current.

The key players covered in the magnetic optical current transformer market are ABB, PROFOTECH, TRENCH Group, ARTECHE, NR Electric Co., T&D, and others. These companies focus on R&D and strategies which encourages expansion, collaboration, and development with other firms and helps in increasing revenue, and expand product offerings in standardized form.

The advantage of magneto optic current transformer such as its high voltage tolerance and absence of saturation state broadens its application across power stations industry and instrumentation. The drawback of conventional transformers such as saturation of magnetic field under high current, electromagnetic interference, and complicated insulation fosters the growth for the advanced magnetic optical current transformer market.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5793

The factors including increase in usage of high voltage devices across the power generation, transmission, and distribution station, and increase in usage of computer controlled and digital device in the industry drive the magnetic optical current transformer market growth. The power station and substation use inductive type current transformers, for high power applications, porcelain insulators and others where these conventional transformers offer less reliability in terms of breakage and device damage. Thus, the use of magneto optic current transformer provide resistance in high voltage operations.

There occur several instances where application of conventional transformers under high voltage current has caused damage to switchyards, electric damage to relays, and power service disruptions. High saturation level of magnetic optical current transformer overcomes this challenge and therefore is preferred for use even in the computerized control techniques and digital devices. Hence, the advantages of high voltage current resistance have influenced its application in the power generation market. The use of magnetic optical current transformer provides resistance against electromagnetic interference introduced by the ground loop and provides protection to the devices.

However, the bending of optical fiber may result to cause refractive index to change and reduce the response sensitivity, and increase the influence of temperature due to hoops in the fiber. Therefore, it acts as a major restraining factor to the magnetic optical current transformer market. The increase in process automation in power and energy sector such as management, switching, industrial control systems and various computing devices requires the application of magnetic optical current transformers for precision in current measurement has widened the future of magnetic optical current transformer market.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5793

The magnetic optical current transformer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into fiber type and no-fiber type. On the basis of application, it is classified into transformer, electronic measurement devices, networking devices, power systems and instrumentations, transmission line-bus, and electrical high voltage (EHV) substations. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global magnetic optical current transformer market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the magnetic optical current transformer industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Fiber Type

Non-fiber Type

By Application

Transformer

Electronic Measurement Devices

Networking Devices

Power Systems & Instrumentations

Transmission Line-bus

Electrical High Voltage (EHV) Substations

By Region

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe UKs Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Korea Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin Middle East Africa



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Magnetic Optical Current Transformer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5793?reqfor=covid

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com