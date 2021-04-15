The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market was valued at US$ 403.8 million in 2019 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 1,392.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2020–2027.

The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the global market in 2020, and thus, there is a decline in the y-o-y growth. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in large proportion. They are becoming crucial among industries, including automotive, mining, and consumer electronics. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, grid-energy storage, and electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies, such as Tesla and Envirostream, are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion batteries. For instance, in November 2020, Lithium Australia’s subsidiary – Envirostream, has signed an agreement to supply SungEel HiTech, a South Korean firm, with metals to manufacture recycled batteries. Envirostream would provide energy metals—such as nickel, lithium, and cobalt—extracted from recycled lithium-ion batteries out of Australia to SungEel HiTech, who would later use these minerals to deliver environmentally sustainable technology projects. Similarly, Tesla to boasts largest lithium-ion battery at the Hornsdale site in South Australia. This project would contribute in improving the energy sector.

Major Players in the market are: Ecobat Technologies,AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.,Fortum,GEM CO.,INTERNATIONAL METALS RECLAMATION COMPANY,Li-Cycle Corp,Neometals Ltd,RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES INC.,RECUPYL,TES (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis Byy Technology (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Oxide, and Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide) and Application (Automotive, Mining, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Power)

What Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market.

The study also focuses on current Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market outlook, sales margin, details of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry is deeply discussed in the report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2021-2027.

Driver Evaluation: Favouring manufacturer company discretion to make sure high earnings creation, this Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report department encompasses a committed benchmark of all of the significant growth factors and catalysts concerning micro and macro dynamics that propel optimistic expansion

Barrier Assessment: Following record contents also portray the precise expansion retardants that stunt increase in global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling marketplace. A comprehensive evaluation of the exact same is poised to direct investors in deploying highly remunerative company discretion by obeying precise corrective steps.

Opportunity Highlights: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market research is a totally dependable investment guide which provides versatile references of the several dynamic chances with promising earnings potential. Details on commercial arrangements, corporate M&A improvements in addition to geographical expansion schemes are emphasized to promote incremental expansion.

This report provides

An in-depth overview of the global market for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling.

Assessment of the global industry trends, historical data, projections for the coming years, and anticipation of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) by the end of the forecast period.

Discoveries of new market prospects and targeted marketing methodologies for Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

Discussion of R&D, and the demand for new products launches and applications.

Wide-ranging company profiles of leading participants in the industry.

The composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

Study the market in terms of generic and premium product revenue.

Determine commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by analyzing trends in authorizing and co-development deals.

