Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Japan Household Appliance Market by Product Type (Modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser) and Application (Food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlet and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027″.

Major determinants of the market :-

Growth in urbanization has resulted in the changing lifestyle of individuals. Increase in number of nuclear families, coupled with rise in urbanization creates a huge demand for household appliance. Thus, rapid urbanization has led to increased need for faster and more reliable household appliances such as refrigerator, air condition, washing machines, which help save time, money, and are convenient for daily use. High price and remarkable popularity of household appliance brands have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are generally prevalent in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor restricts the sale of the existing original household appliance brands in the Japan market. On the Contrary, development of durable, energy-efficient household appliances at economic price is anticipated to increase the rate of penetration among low- and middle-income groups.

Some of the key strategies adopted by Japan Household Appliance Industry players in this market are acquisition, business expansion, partnership, collaboration, product launch, merger, joint venture, and agreement. Key players profiled in the report include

AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Sharp), and Whirlpool Corporation.

Key findings of the Japan Household Appliance Market: By product type, the refrigerator segment of Japan household appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the washing machine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the cooking appliances segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the wall oven segment is expected to, grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By distribution channel, the specialty store real segment is expected to lead the Japan household appliance market at a CAGR of 3.7% The Japan household appliance market is segmented based on product and distribution channel. Depending on product, the Japan household appliance market is classified into refrigerator, air conditioner & heater, entertainment & information appliances, washing machine, dish washer, wall oven, microwave, cooking appliances, coffee machine, blender, juicer, canister, deep cleaners, other vacuum cleaners, steam mop, and other appliances. Base on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket, specialty store, manufacturer store, e-commerce company and others.