The global IoT in Healthcare market accounted for US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025.

The IoT in Healthcare helps in delivery of healthcare facilities through improved communication, between patients and healthcare providers, via connected medical devices. IoT in Healthcare enable the stakeholders particularly, providers and patients, to enhance patient care, reduce costs related to healthcare, reduction in errors, improved patient experience, and improved patient outcomes along with better disease management. IoT in Healthcare solutions and services are replacing the tradition diagnosis and treatment procedures with advanced technology. The IoT in Healthcare market is constantly growing with medical devices and pharmaceutical companies either competing with each other or collaborating with tech companies to offer enhanced and advanced solutions. The rising incidences of chronic diseases and number of elderly population along with the need to reduce the costs associated with healthcare is expected to drive the IoT in Healthcare market growth.

Top Companies of IoT in Healthcare Market:

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

· Medtronic Plc

· Siemen Healthcare GmbH

· Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

· IBM Watson Health

· General Electric Healthcare

· Microsoft Corporation

· Qualcomm Life, Inc.

· STANLEY Healthcare

· Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the IoT in Healthcare Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been analyzed on the basis of the manufacturing base, productivity, and profit margin. It uses numerous graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, pictures and flowchart for easy and better understanding to the readers.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the IoT in Healthcare including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for IoT in Healthcare investments from 2021 till 2027.

Global IoT in Healthcare – Market Segmentation



By Solution

Medical Systems & Devices

Software Solutions & Tools

By Medical Systems & Devices

On-Body Wellness

On-Body Healthcare

Implanted

By Software Solutions & Tools

Data Analytics Tools & Solutions

Network Management Solutions

Security Solutions

By Services

Professional Services

Integration Services

By Application

Medication Management

Patient Monitoring

Fitness & Wellness Measurement

Clinical Workflow Management

Others

By End-user

Patients & Individuals

Diagnostic & Research Centers and Labs

Hospital and Healthcare Institutes

Government Authority

