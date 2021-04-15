Industrial Panel Display Market Outlook-2026

Quick industrial panel display is a powerful device for operator interface and control, which provides a simplified solution for development and maintenance. The Industrial panel display offers functions for operating machines and units. It also provides in-depth monitoring at a faster, smarter, and easier way. The functions such as high-performance control, visualization, and data historian capabilities assists to enhance the productivity and cost efficiency. The multifunctionality of Industrial panel display, all in one operator interface i.e. HMI, operation controller, machine gateways, and data historian is technology which attract the industries. The high investment of the manufacturers in the advancement of Industrial panel display further attracts industries such as oil & gas, mining, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. Therefore, the industrial panel display market is expected grow significantly during the forecast period.

The key players covered in the industrial panel display industry are Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Display Co, nnolux Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Samsung Electronics Co, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Universal Display Corporation.

The factors including adoption of automation in industrial application, advancement of industrial panel display for different industrial environments, development of Industrial control systems drive the growth of the global industrial panel display market. The enhanced competition in the market to increase production and efficiency has pushed the industries to move toward automation. Some industrial verticals such as food & beverage have high competition that even a slight in-efficiency in production process can rule it out of the market. So, there is need of automated computing systems for control and monitoring of the operations. Therefore, increase in the use of Industrial panel displays fosters the market growth.

The advancement of industrial panel display helps customize and cater to the industries with capacitive screen and multi touch functionality similar to smartphone and tablets. Therefore, increase in the adoption of industrial panel display in the industrial companies boost the demand. In addition, the software integrated in the industrial panel display is as per the requirement of industrial operation, which offers the touch sensing with gloves on as well, the advanced display with high resolution offers vivid, clear images, and high-quality visualization.

The advancement of industrial control system in the industries with hazardous environment including oil and gas, mining, chemicals to assist workers, and increase proficiency. Therefore, the advantages of Industrial panel display in the automated industrial control system spiked the global Industrial panel display market. However, large investment at the time of manufacturing the device can be a restraint for the market. As, some industrial companies with less capital investing power would not pace the global industrial panel display market.

Further, the advancement of Internet of Things would link the machines through smart net and could be operated through Industrial panel display. The industrial revolution 4.0, would increase the use of AI and advance machine learning. The incorporated AI and IoT would give in-hand control of the unit through single touch. The plug-n-play feature will be converted to connect-n-play. This would reduce the maintenance and installation cost of wire and increase the industry of industrial control system which require the need of Industrial panel display. Therefore, these reasons are expected to boost the global industrial panel display market growth during the projected period.

The Industrial panel display market share is segmented on the basis of type, screen, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into full flush touch screen, curved monitor, and panel mount monitor. On the basis of screen, it is classified into touch screen and non-touch screen. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is categorized into chemical, food & beverages, medical & healthcare, oil & gas, mining, and pharmaceutical. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the industrial panel display market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Full Flush Touch Screen

Curved Monitor

Panel Mount Monitor

By Screen

Touch Screen

Non-touch Screen

By Industrial Vertical

Chemical

Food & beverages

Medical & healthcare

Oil & gas

Mining

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



