El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de Vasos y Platos de Papel, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026’, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de vasos y platos de papel en América Latina, evaluando el mercado según el tipo de producto, el tipo de pared, y regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America Paper Cups and Paper Plates market, assessing the market based on product type, wall type, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The proliferating demand from the food and beverage industry creates opportunities for the paper cups and plates market to grow in Latin America. The new emerging ways of consumption and the growing trend for on-the-go food products also shape the market and contribute to its growth.

Rising consumer concerns regarding hygiene and the convenience of transporting food in lightweight packaging products are compelling the online food delivery companies to adopt paper packaging products, which is aiding the market growth. Growing environmental concerns regarding plastic waste disposal are also supporting the demand for paper cups and plates. However, the market faces certain challenges owing to the availability of recyclable plastic cups and other biodegradable materials, which may hamper growth in the prognostic period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Paper cups and plates are disposable products which are coated with a layer of wax or plastic to prevent any liquid from soaking the paper. These are extensively used in restaurants, hotels, cafes, schools, universities, fast food outlets, etc. as these are lightweight, biodegradable, cost-effective, and exhibit internal strength. These are considered to be an environment-friendly alternative compared to their plastic and polystyrene counterparts.

By product type, the paper cups market is divided into:

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

Based on wall type, the paper cups market segments into:

Single Wall

Double Wall

The paper plates market, based on product type, is bifurcated into:

Heavy-duty paper plates

Medium-duty paper plates

Key regions covered in the study include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

Product innovations by the key players in the industry and the rising initiatives by many governments to create more awareness to reduce the environmental damage caused by plastics are some factors that promote the industry’s development. With the increasing inclination of consumers towards greener alternatives, the demand for paper cups and plates will continue to rise.

Initiatives such as the ban on single-use plastics also contribute to the demand for paper cups and plates. For instance, São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, banned single-use plastics from January 2021 and encouraged the use of biodegradable or reusable substitutes. Furthermore, the travel and tourism industry, which is an extensive user of paper cups and plates, also contributes significantly to the market. A flourishing demand is expected in this industry once it recovers from the debilitating impacts of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

The International Paper Company

Dart Container Corporation

Graphic Packaging International

Huhtamäki Oyj

Microenvases

Entelequia SA de CV

VitaPack Industria de Embalagens Ltda

Nazapack Embalagens Ltda

Adanisco Paper & Packaging Ltda.

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

