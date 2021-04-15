The global Home health hub market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,008.30 Mn in 2027 from US$ 188.73 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global home health hub market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for home health hub is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the rising preference for home monitoring devices, and better health outcomes and reduced costs. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Rising Preference for Home Monitoring Devices

A home health hub comprises a wide range of health data of patients from the point of care that includes vital signs, weight, heart rates, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms. The data can be transmitted to skilled health professionals in facilities such as hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, centralized off-site case management programs, and monitoring centers. The patients monitored remotely by professionals are provided with a treatment plan based on health data information.

OnKöl

Insung Information Co, Ltd.

Ideal Life Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Vivify Health, Inc.

Capsule Technologies Inc. (Formally: QUALCOMM LIFE, INC.)

MedM

Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

