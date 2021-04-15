Increasing Demand for Soundproofing or Acoustic Insulation from Various Sectors to Escalate Market Growth during 2020–2028. According to our latest market study on “Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Sound-Insulating, Noise-Reducing, and Sound-Blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Plastic Foams, and Natural Fibers), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial),” the market was valued at US$ 1,356.21 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,318.06 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.

Soundproof curtains are designed to solve issues pertaining to noise pollutions by blocking sound coming into the facilities. The curtains are also used to prevent echo inside rooms by reducing reverberation and providing a cleaner sound. They are easy to install, require low maintenance, and provide thermal insulation. The soundproof curtains are made up of various materials such as glass wool, rock wool, plastic foams, natural fibres, and others. The curtains are generally longer and heavier than the traditional curtains that allows the product to cover maximum area to reduce the sounds getting in. As per experts, the opening of a 1% area could let in as much as 50% of the sound from the source.

Soundproof curtains help optimize spaces by controlling light and sound reverberation. The growth of the soundproof curtains market is driven by the rising residential and nonresidential construction activities, increasing industrial automation, and growing innovation in curtain designs. Increasing demand for a noise-free environment, mainly in elderly care premises across hospitals; and the rapid expansion in the commercial sectors such as hospitals, shopping malls, airports, and movie theatres are propelling the demand for soundproof curtains. Moreover, the increasing construction of new healthcare facilities in Asia Pacific due to the rising geriatric population would further augment the market growth in coming years. The commercial sector reports the wide adoption of materials such as glass wool insulation owing to better acoustic properties than its counterparts. Moreover, the industrial sector highly needs sound screen installation surrounding loud equipment such as pumps, vacuums, compressors, and generators for ensuring acoustic insulation. Thus, the rising demand for acoustic insulation from sectors such as healthcare, commercial, industries, and residential is triggering the adoption of soundproof curtains, thus driving the market growth.

The global soundproof curtains market comprises a few well-established players such as Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.; Amcraft Manufacturing, Inc.; eNoise Control; Flexshield Group Pty, Ltd.; Great Lakes Textiles; Hofa-Akustik; Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.; Sound Seal; Steel Guard Safety Products, Inc.; and Quiet Curtains.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Soundproof Curtains Market

As of March 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. There is a decline in the growth of the soundproof curtains market due to overall market breakdown, shutting down of factories, obstacles in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The report includes the segmentation of the global soundproof curtains market as follows:

By Type

Sound-Insulating

Noise-Reducing

Sound-Blocking

By Material

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Plastic Foams

Natural Fibers

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



