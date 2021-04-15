The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global sodium metabisulphite market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%

Sodium metabisulfite is also widely used in the water purification, paper & pulp, and sewage treatment industries. Beers and wines also contain sodium metabisulfite. It sterilizes alcoholic drinks and serves as an antioxidant during the brewing and fermentation of beer and wine. It is also used as a reducing agent in the purification of aldehydes and ketones, the production of sulfonated oil and resins, the removal of cyanide from gold ore, and the production of photographic chemicals.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The inorganic compound sodium metabisulfite is made up of sodium, sulfur, and oxygen. Sodium pyrosulfite is another name for it. The powder type of sodium metabisulfite is available in white or yellowish-white. It is soluble in water and smells like a rotten egg. Sodium metabisulfite is an excellent substitute for sodium bisulfite, a chemical used in conventional darkroom photography, due to its acidic and preservative properties.

Sodium metabisulphite on the basis of grade can be divided into:

Food Grade

Photo Grade

Non-Food Grade

Others

On the basis of application, sodium metabisulphite can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Paper and pulp

Food and Beverages

Photography industry

Water treatment plants

Others

The regional markets for sodium metabisulphite can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The sodium metabisulfite market is driven by a thriving food and beverage industry, especially in developed countries such as the United States, as well as rising demand for food packaging to maintain food quality, which has significantly boosted market size over the forecast timespan. Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound made up of oxygen, sodium, and sulfur that is soluble in water and glycerine, making it ideal for a variety of applications. Sodium metabisulfite can be used as a preservative, reducing agent, antioxidant, disinfectant, color fixative, leavening agent, and bleaching agent due to its antimicrobial properties. BASF, for example, sells Food Grade sodium metabisulfite, which is primarily used to protect shellfish from melanosis. Furthermore, sodium metabisulfite is commonly used in the treatment of effluent water to remove chlorine, as well as the purification of aldehydes and ketones. The growing population in developing countries, where wastewater management problems have arisen, has fuelled this trend.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, INEOS AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

