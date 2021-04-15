The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global auto dimming mirror market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, glass types, vehicle types, fuel type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/auto-dimming-mirror-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.97 billion

USD 1.97 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

7% Forecast Market Size (2026):USD 2.6 billion

The global auto dimming mirror market is being driven by the growing demand for advanced features in automobiles. This can be attributed to the rising levels of income globally, and, hence, the increasing willingness to make extra expenditures on advanced features. Additionally, the growing sales of premium vehicles also have a positive impact on the auto dimming mirror market. The developing regions like India and China are further contributing to the market growth. Over the forecast period, increasing need for safety in automobiles owing to the stringent government rules regarding road safety and the growing R&D activities by the key players are expected to further propel the auto dimming mirror market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Auto dimming mirrors carry out the critical task of reducing glare resulting from the headlights of the vehicle just behind. These mirrors greatly improve the visibility for the driver. Auto dimming mirrors are equipped with some sensors that detect the light from headlights of the vehicle just behind, and execute a process called electrochromism to eliminate the glare. Moreover, these mirrors are often packed with several secondary features like safety camera systems, compass, among others.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/auto-dimming-mirror-market

Based on type, the industry can be segmented into:

Connected

Non-Connected

The market is divided based on glass type into:

Smart Glass

SPD Glass

Photochromatic Glass

Liquid Crystal

Thermotropics

Electrochromic

Others

On the basis of fuel type, the industry can be categorised into:

Internal Combustion Engine

Electric

Hybrid

By application, the market is divided into:

Inside Rear-View Mirror

Outside Rear-View Mirror

Regionally, the market can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing R&D activities and new product launches by the major industry players are expected to significantly contribute to the industry growth in the forecast period. This, coupled with the rising awareness regarding road safety will aid the industry growth. Some key recent developments in the industry hold the potential to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Gentex Corporation released three new products at the SEMA show of 2019. One of these products was a brand-new auto dimming mirror equipped with an integrated HomeLink button and home automation system based on cloud. Hence, critical developments like these can help in shaping up the auto dimming mirror market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/welded-spiral-heat-exchangers-market

Global Virtual Private Cloud Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-private-cloud-market

Global Oral Irrigator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oral-irrigator-market

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-mobile-infrastructure-market

Global Over The Top (OTT) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/over-the-top-market

Global Organic Spices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-spices-market

Global Orthopaedic Radiology Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/orthopedic-radiology-equipment-market

Global Orthopaedic Digit Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/orthopedic-digit-implants-market

Global Organic Banana Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-banana-market-report

Pakistan Rubber Tyre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pakistan-rubber-tyre-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.