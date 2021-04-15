The Cycle wear Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cycle wear Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Cycling wear involves the use of garments or gears for enhancing performance or for comfort during cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, jackets, shorts, wind ccycle wear, shoes, arm, leg warmers, etc., which are design to maintain the temperature of the body.

Top Key Players:- LUMIERE CYCLING, GIRO SPORT DESIGN, Manifattura Valcismon S.p.A., Rapha Racing Limited, Champion System, USA, United Apparel Solution Ltd, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, ARDEX ENDURA INDIA PVT LTD, 2XU Pty. Ltd., Attaquer Pty Ltd

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of cycling due to media exposure and various health organizations drives the market growth. Increasing participation in sports and fitness activities and the growing inclination of the population towards a healthy lifestyle increase the cycle’s wear market growth. Improving government initiatives and rapidly developing cycling infrastructures such as bicycle crossings and parking facilities is one factor expected to drive the global cycling wear market’s growth over the forecast period. However, high-cost cyclic products and the rising adoption of electric bicycles are major factors expected to restrain the global cyclic wear market’s growth over the forecast period.

The global cycle wear market is segmented into product and distribution channel. By form, the cycle wear market is classified into cycling wear apparel and cycling wear accessories. By distribution channel, the cycle wear market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cycle wear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Cycle wear market in these regions.

