A bra helps maintain breast shape and size and provides comfort to the breasts. It also helps prevent breast sweating, reduces back-pain for women with large breast size, and maintains breast health. There are different types of bra available in the market, such as padded bra, non-padded bra, pushup bra, underwired bra, sports bra, etc. All these types serve a different purpose. According to some studies, not wearing a bra can deform breast shape, and the breast tissue may get displaced. Moreover, if the bra size is not correct, it may affect breast health. Therefore, choosing the right kind of bra with the proper size is necessary.

Competitive Landscape Bra Market: L Brands, Jockey International Inc., Wacoal, Cury Kate, The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Triumph International, Mark & Spencer

Growing number of women in the working class has increased the demand for various kinds of bra suitable for workplaces. Moreover, women are becoming financially independent and are spending on themselves to enhance their appearance. This factor has contributed mainly to the product demand. At present, great number of women are involved in various recreational and sports activities. Moreover, sports bra provides comfort and support while performing sports activities, which has increased the popularity of sports bra amongst sports enthusiasts and working women. Owing to these factors, the global bra market is projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

The global bra market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. By product type, the bra market is classified into padded bra and non-padded bra. By distribution channel, the bra market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

