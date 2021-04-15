Global Bank Kiosk Market: Snapshot

Rapid technological advancements are likely to shape the future of the global bank kiosk market. The emergence of near field communication (NFC) technology and its incorporation with contactless payment options in the banking sector in Asia Pacific is opening new avenues for players in the market. On the basis of type, the global bank kiosk market can be divided into single-function kiosk, multi-function kiosk, and virtual video teller machine. Among these, the demand for multi-functional kiosk is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. Combining various functionalities in one machine can help organizations in cutting down capital expenditure on application development, machine purchases, installation, and maintenance.

Based on components, the market can be categorized into software, hardware, and services. While hardware include card readers, printers, keyboards, touchscreens, card dispensing machines, and barcode readers and scanners, software used can be multivendor software, application development platform, content management software, and remote device management. Hardware is anticipated to account for a large share in the bank kiosk market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the spiraling need for independent software purchases to develop technologically advanced interactive kiosk is estimated to allow the software segment to gain significant traction during the same period.

In terms of distribution, the global bank kiosk market can be fragmented into urban, semi-urban, and rural. The higher knowledge among the urban population to use bank kiosk and burgeoning demand for self-service machines is contributing to the growth of the urban segment.

Global Bank Kiosk Market: Overview

The growth in the global bank kiosk market is projected to increase substantially across the forecast period. With a high level of competition and development of innovative features and products, the market is likely to register a healthy growth rate in the next few years. The remarkable efforts being taken by prominent players to offer improved and efficient customer service is expected to supplement the growth of the global bank kiosk market throughout the forecast period.

The research study provides a detailed analysis of the global bank kiosk market and throws light on the vital dynamics that are predicted to impact the development throughout the forecast period. The product segmentation, technological developments, latest trends, applications, and the key geographical segments have been included in the research report. Additionally, the competitive landscape of the global bank kiosk market has been highlighted to guide the new entrants in the market.

Global Bank Kiosk Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for self-service in a large number of security-related applications in the financial sector is one of the major factors expected to boost the demand for bank kiosks throughout the forecast period. In addition, a substantial reduction in the operational costs and the improved customer services provided by interactive bank kiosks are some of the other factors likely to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the requirement of high initial cost for installation and the tremendously rising use of mobile devices resulting in significant reduction in the use of bank kiosks are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global bank kiosks market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for improved technology and controlling cyber security threats are predicted to curtail the market’s growth in the near future. Nevertheless, the increasing number of investments by leading players to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Global Bank Kiosk Market: Region-wise Outlook

To offer a strong understanding of the global bank kiosk market, the research study has divided the overall market on the basis of geography. Among the key segments, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the next few years. The rising demand for bank kiosks and the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage the adoption of bank kiosks to offer convenience to consumer are anticipated to fuel the growth of the bank kiosk market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Furthermore, the increasing focus of leading players on enhancing their market penetration, especially in developing nations around the world is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market. The market share, size, and growth rate of each regional segment have been provided in the scope of the research study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

A large number of players operating in the global bank kiosk market and the rising demand for bank kiosks across the globe are the vital factors fuelling the growth of the market. As per the research study, this market is anticipated to witness intense competition throughout the forecast period. The company profiles of prominent players, along with their latest trends, financial status, product portfolio, business tactics, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis have been discussed in the scope of the research report.

Some of the prominent players operating in the bank kiosk market across the globe are Cisco Systems, Inc., Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd., OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yi of Computer Co., Ltd, GRG Banking, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., NCR Corporation, Diebold, Inc., Glory Limited, Auriga SPA, Korala Associates Limited (Kal Atm Software), and Nautilus Hyosung.