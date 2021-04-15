The automotive buffers are playing important role is vehicle maintenance and cleaning application. The automotive buffers are being used by consumers to renew the car aesthetics and colours. It is a cleaning and washing equipment used by vehicle service providers to improve vehicle look by applying the wax on exterior part for car to improve shining. After certain period vehicle colour starts to fade off, buffers are helping the car owners to enhance vehicle look as brand new.

Increasing sale of automotive vehicles from past few years is major factor contributing the market growth. Rising number for the authorized automotive dealers and growing disposable income of consumers among the key factors driving the market growth. Further, technological development in buffers such as rotational speed and variation with lowering price are fuelling the market growth.

Top Key Players:

BLACK+DECKER INC

Chemical Guys

DEWALT

Griot’s Garage

Makita Corporation

Meguiar’s, Inc

Milwaukee Tool

PORTER-CABLE

Ryobi

Shinn Fu Company of America, Inc.

