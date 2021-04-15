This research report will give you deep insights about the Automated Logistics Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., ltd, Honeywell Intelligrated, Jungheinrich AG, Knapp AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd, Swisslog, TGW Logistics Group, Toshiba Logistics

In order to capture the rapidly growing e-commerce market opportunity, the numerous logistics companies are significantly focusing on meeting two fundamental requirements, namely speed and variety. For instance, in order to deal with same-day delivery of any of a million SKUs, more automation in picking, sorting, and packing is required, due to which several companies are willing to make significant investments in automated equipment. Thus, automated logistics equipment are expected to become more intelligent and integrated by numerous companies, with development of new and innovative logistics equipment, such as unmanned port, unmanned warehouse, UAV and logistics robot.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of automated logistics equipment market are the exponential growth of the E-commerce industry, emergence of IoT, and advancements in robotics. Further, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and execution of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics are the factors that are anticipated to offer growth opportunities of the automated logistics equipment market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automated Logistics Equipment Market Landscape Automated Logistics Equipment Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Logistics Equipment Market – Global Market Analysis Automated Logistics Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automated Logistics Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automated Logistics Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automated Logistics Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automated Logistics Equipment Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

