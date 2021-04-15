Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a service offered by ground-based air traffic controllers who direct aircraft on the ground and in controlled airspace and are able to provide aircraft in non-controlled airspace with advisory services. The ATC serves a protective or defense role in certain nations, or is controlled by the military. Simulators are being used widely for effective and seamless operations of air traffic control systems. Simulator-based preparation is so important because air traffic control systems are a dynamic activity responsible for the protection of many lives. Using these simulators, leading to the addition of the realism element in instruction to increase learning, air traffic controllers gain improved air traffic expertise. There is a great influence on learning from the use of simulation. During the forecast era, the worldwide demand for air traffic control simulation and training is expected to witness strong growth.

During the projected period, the increase in the number of passengers leading to a corresponding increase in air passenger traffic and the growing number of aircraft orders are expected to stimulate demand growth. In emerging regions such as Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, strong passenger demand for air transport has led to a rise in the number of aircraft in these regions. However, lack of knowledge and awareness about ATC simulation and training among various developing countries may restrain the growth of the air traffic control simulation and training market. Furthermore, In addition to the introduction of new airlines, the extension of the current commercial and military aircraft fleet, will raise the need for ATC simulation and training in the coming years, which is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the air traffic control simulation and training market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Adacel Technologies Limited

2. Advanced Simulation Technology inc.

3. Edda Systems AS

4. EIZO Corporation

5. Global ATS Ltd

6. International Air Transport Association (IATA)

7. NATS Limited

8. Saab AB

9. Tern Systems

10. UFA

The report analyses factors affecting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Major Features of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulation and Training market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

