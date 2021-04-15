MARKET INTRODUCTION

Specialty grades of polyamide such as PA 11 and PA 12 grades have been developed for 3D printing applications. They are increasingly preferred in 3D printing as they offer better control of particle size, superior thermal properties, and excellent processability in laser sintering machines. 3D PA (polyamide) has become one of the most widely used 3D printing material owing to its reasonable price and its availability in a number of colors and finishing options. It is used in manifold applications such as automotive spare parts, gadgets, jewelry, art, architectural models, etc.

The aerospace & defense and healthcare sectors are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the 3D PA (polyamide) market owing to increasing reliance on 3D printing technology in manufacturing highly customizable products and parts. The burgeoning adoption of 3D printing technology across end-use industries to produce plastic prototypes, complex parts with intricate geometries, and small batch production of parts have created a substantial demand for 3D printing materials, including 3D PA (polyamide). The growing uses of PA 11 and PA 12 in rapid prototyping, as well as manufacturing, customized spare parts in the automobile sector has opened opportunities for 3D PA grade manufacturers.

The “Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 3D PA (Polyamide) market with detailed market segmentation by application, type, and geography. The global 3D PA (Polyamide) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D PA (Polyamide) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D PA (Polyamide) market is segmented on the basis of application and type. On the basis of application, the 3D PA (Polyamide) market is segmented into healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics, and others. The 3D PA (Polyamide) market on the basis of type is classified into PA11 and PA12.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D PA (Polyamide) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The 3D PA (Polyamide) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the 3D PA (Polyamide) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the 3D PA (Polyamide) market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the 3D PA (Polyamide) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the 3D PA (Polyamide) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D PA (Polyamide) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 3D PA (Polyamide) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the 3D PA (Polyamide) market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

3D Systems

Arkema S.A.

CRP Group

EOS GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Golden Plastics

Materialise NV

Prodways Group

Stratasys, Ltd.

Ultimaker

