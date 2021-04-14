MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart coatings are coatings designed to impart functionality to the applied surfaces. Smart coatings can actively sense and respond to external environmental stimuli such pressure, temperature, light, and heat and react with an appropriate response. Nano materials have recently emerged useful in providing improved functionality in making such coatings. There are smart coatings for corrosion resistance, self-healing, antimicrobial, self-cleaning, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The smart coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand from end-user industries. Moreover, superior properties of smart coatings are likely to propel market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations and high cost of smart coatings may restrict market growth over the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for major market players on account of growing demands for low-maintenance products during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart coatings market with detailed market segmentation by function, layer, end use and geography. The global smart coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart coatings market is segmented on the basis of function, layer and end use. Based function, the market is segmented as anti-corrosion, anti-icing, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, self-healing, self-cleaning, others smart coatings. On the basis of layer the market is segmented as single layer and multi-layer. The market on the basis of the end use is classified as automotive & transportation, marine, building and construction, aerospace & defense, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3M

AnCatt

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Jotun

Tesla NanoCoatings

The Dow Chemical Company

