MARKET INTRODUCTION

Shotcrete employs the technique of applying concrete at high velocities usually on vertical or on overhead surfaces. It is applied using wet or dry mix process. Shotcrete is mainly used in lining tunnel walls, in subways and mines and is reinforced using steel mesh, fibers or steel rods. It is a commercially viable means to place structural concrete. Shotcrete process is versatile and can be used in both new construction and repairs or any concrete process.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003551/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The shotcrete market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of rapid development of shotcrete technology and raw materials. Moreover, economic and technical efficiency of shotcrete coupled with sustainability achieved with shotcrete process further propel the shotcrete market growth. However, transportation of the concrete mix remains to have a negative impact on the growth of this market. Increasing demand for low cost housing represent major opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Shotcrete Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of shotcrete market with detailed market segmentation by technique, application, system and geography. The global shotcrete market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shotcrete market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global shotcrete market is segmented on the basis of technique, application and system. Based technique, the market is segmented as wet mix and dry mix. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as water soluble and oil soluble. The market on the basis of the system is classified as manual and robotic spraying.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shotcrete market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shotcrete market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting shotcrete market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the shotcrete market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the shotcrete market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from shotcrete market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for shotcrete in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the shotcrete market.

The report also includes the profiles of key shotcrete companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ACS Group

BASF SE

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI S.p.A.

Normet

Sika AG

U.S. Concrete, Inc.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003551/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]