Increasing need for safety along with government regulations for labor protection drives organizations to adopt service robotics for enhanced safety at workplace. The growing penetration of mobile devices facilitates the development of advanced robotic systems and boosts the growth of market.Global service robotics market size is expected to garner $34.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Service Robotics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Service Robotics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Service Robotics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Key Players of the Service Robotics Market are:

iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Aethon Inc.

Major Types of Service Robotics covered are:

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots

Major Applications of Service Robotics covered are:

Professional Applications

Healthcare

Defense, Rescue, and Security

Logistics

Construction

Field

Personal Service Robotics

Domestic

Entertainment and Leisure

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Service Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Service Robotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Service Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Service Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Service Robotics market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Service Robotics market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Service Robotics market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Service Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

