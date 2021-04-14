Global Portal Hypertension Market: Snapshot

At present, treatment options for portal hypertension is limited due to the dearth of approval of specialized drugs. The generic drugs hold a sway over the market and the scope of treatment under them include beta blockers, vasopressin and its analogues, and somatostatin and its analogues. In the near future, the portal hypertension market is primed to grow at a healthy clip due to the spike in liver cirrhosis, which may cause portal hypertension and other hepatic disorders.

Portal hypertension results in increase of blood pressure within the portal venous system. It may cause veins in stomach, esophagus, umbilical area, or rectum to swell. In extreme cases, these swollen vein can rupture and bleed, thereby causing life-threatening complications.

Some of the noteworthy candidates under phase III of clinical trials are Udenafil (DA-8519), Sapropterin (tetrahydrobiopterin), and Octreolin (octreotide). When approved and launched, these drugs would have the potential to rake in substantial revenue in the market.

As far as diagnosis is concerned, Duplex Doppler ultrasonography has been seeing robust demand on being the current available imaging technique applied for diagnosing portal hypertension. Besides this, methods such as angioplasty, computed tomography (CT) scanning, bleeding scan, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are also considered aviable methods for precise diagnosis.

Noteworthy names operating in the global portal hypertension market are Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd., Novartis AG, United Therapeutics Corporation, Genextra S.p.a., Aptalis Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Debiovision, Inc., Chiasma, Inc., Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.

Global Portal Hypertension Market: Overview

Portal hypertension is a clinical condition in which blood pressure within the portal venous system increases. The condition may lead to the development of swollen veins within stomach, esophagus, umbilical area, or rectum. In severe cases, these swollen vein can rupture and bleed, thereby leading to potentially life-threatening complications. As per reports, liver cirrhosis is the most common cause of portal hypertension. Hence a rising incidence of liver cirrhosis is often related to the increasing demand for effective treatment for portal hypertension.

In this report, TMR Research not only evaluates opportunities prevalent for the available treatment and diagnosis techniques for portal hypertension but also presents a detailed assessment of therapeutic pipeline. The potential market trajectory post approval of novel therapeutics is determined based on exhaustive information obtained from proven industrial sources. The report thus compiles data aimed at providing a comprehensive overview of the global portal hypertension market to the readers.

Global Portal Hypertension Market: Available Treatment Options

Duplex Doppler ultrasonography has been witnessing significantly high demand on being the current available imaging technique applied for diagnosing portal hypertension. Besides this, methods such as a computed tomography (CT) scanning, bleeding scan, angioplasty, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are also considered viable methods for precise diagnosis. As these constitute key segments in the global hypertension market, the report presents an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the market’s trajectory across aforementioned segments.

The currently available treatment for portal hypertension includes medications comprising beta blockers such as Propranolol and Nadolol and endoscopic therapies such as sclerotherapy and banding. Vasoactive agents are also preferred in the treatment of portal hypertension due to its ability of reducing the in-variceal bleeding and ultimately helping to lower the blood pressure. In acute conditions vasoconstrictors such as octreotide and somastostatin are administered, which explains their high demand in the global portal hypertension market.

Global Portal Hypertension Market: Therapeutics and Pipeline Analysis

The global market for portal hypertension currently has a limited number of treatment options and there is absence of a specialized drugs approved to be administered for the treatment of portal hypertension. However, the generic drugs segment currently holds dominance in the market, the scope of treatment under which includes vasopressin and its analogues, beta blockers, and somatostatin and its analogues. This also demonstrates lucrative prospects for therapeutic research and development. As per TMR, the portal hypertension market is poised to exhibit exponential growth on account of the increasing incidence of liver cirrhosis, which may lead to portal hypertension and other hepatic disorders.

The pipeline analysis of the market consists of products currently under the phase III of clinical trials. Some of the most notable candidates are Sapropterin (tetrahydrobiopterin), Octreolin (octreotide), and Udenafil (DA-8519). Once approved, the launch of these drugs could generate high revenue for the market.

Global Portal Hypertension Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the competition prevailing in the global portal hypertension market, the report profiles a few of the companies operating therein. It conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled and identify threats and opportunities that these enterprises could face over the course of the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in the global portal hypertension market are Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Chiasma, Inc., Genextra S.p.a., Aptalis Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Debiovision, Inc., Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd., Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, and Novartis AG.

