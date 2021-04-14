According to The Insight Partners market research study of “North America Ultrasound Transducer Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application and End User,” North America Ultrasound Transducer Market is projected to reach US$ 1,080.19 million by 2027 from US$ 714.51 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5 % from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America ultrasound transducer market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The North America ultrasound transducer market, based on product, is further segmented into linear, convex, phased array, endocavitary, CW doppler, tee probes, and others. The convex segment held the largest share in the global ultrasound transducer market in 2019. In 2019, the convex segment accounted for the largest market share of the global ultrasound transducer market. Convex transducers offers deep view of the target tissue and also provides clear images with improved reliability. These are widely used for diagnosis of abdominal, transvaginal and transrectal conditions. Moreover, the linear transducers segments is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Linear transducers are used for wide range of applications like Vascular examination, Venipuncture, blood vessel visualization, laparoscopy and others.

North America ultrasound transducer market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America and increase in funds for ultrasound research. However, shortage of medical staff in North America is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the North America ultrasound transducer market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Samsung (Samsung Medison Co Ltd), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG), among others.

North America Ultrasound Transducer – Market Segmentation

By Product

Linear

Convex

Phased Array

Endocavitary

CW Doppler

TEE Probes Type 2D TEE Probes 3D TEE Probes 4D TEE Probes Age group Pediatric Adult

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular

General Imaging

Musculoskeletal

OB and GYN

Vascular

Other

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

