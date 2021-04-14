According to the latest study on “North America Dental X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Product, Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 1,119.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,129.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America dental x-ray market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on product, the North America dental x-ray market is segmented into digital and analog. In 2019, the digital product segment held a larger share of the market. Also, the segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Carestream Health Inc.

Air Techniques Inc

The growth of the North America dental x-ray market is attributed to the technological advancements in dental imaging techniques and increasing number of dental diseases. Further, growing number of collaboration and partnerships amongst industry players are also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the North America dental x-ray market during the forecast period. However, limited awareness available for imaging procedures and high costs of procedures are likely to hamper the market growth.

Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., and Air Techniques Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the North America dental x-ray market.

North America Dental X-Ray Market Segmentation

By Product

Digital

Analog

By Type

Intraoral X-Ray Bitewing Periapical Occlusal

Extraoral X-Ray Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Panaromic Others



By Application

Medical

Cosmetics

Forensics

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

