The key players covered in this study

454 Life Sciences Corporation (A Roche Company)

Agilent Technologies

Biomatters, Ltd

CLC Bio

GATC biotech AG

Macrogen

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Illumina

Life Technology Corporation

EMC Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Whole-genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Targeted Resequencing

De Novo Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

ChIP Sequencing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, to describe Next Generation Sequencing product scope, market overview, Next Generation Sequencing market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Next Generation Sequencing in 2021 and 2026.

Chapter 3, the Next Generation Sequencing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Next Generation Sequencing market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Next Generation Sequencing market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Next Generation Sequencing market share for key countries in the world, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Next Generation Sequencing market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2021 to 2026. Chapter 12, Next Generation Sequencing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Next Generation Sequencing market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

