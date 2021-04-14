Neurocritical care has evolved as an individual medical specialty service that provides critical care for management and treatment of complex, severe, life-threatening neurological complications. The neurological disorders such as subarachnoid hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, traumatic spine and brain injuries, and other neurological disorders are treated under this category.

A professional survey done by The Insight Partners has formulated a report titled "Neuro Critical Care Market", which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. The chain structure of the industry along with an industry news analysis has also been presented under this section of the study.

Abbott

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

neuroCare Group GmbH

The neuro critical care market is segmented based on type of equipment, indication and end user. On the basis of type of equipment, the market is segmented into diagnostics and monitoring. Diagnostics segment is sub segmented into computed tomography (CAT scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG). Monitoring equipment segment is sub segmented into CNS monitor, CNS device interfaces, CNS advanced ICU amplifier, CNS video camera, CNS reader, ventilators, and accessories. By Indication, the market is segmented into subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage, traumatic brain injury, ischemic stroke, spinal cord injury, infections of the brain and spinal cord, neuromuscular disorders, status epilepticus and brain tumors. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into, hospital, emergency centers, and specialty clinics.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Neuro Critical Care Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

