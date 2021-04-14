Latest market research study on “Global Motor Driver IC Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Motor Type (Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, Stepper Motor); Semiconductor (Gallium Nitrate (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC)); Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Other)”. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Motor Driver IC market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

What is Motor Driver IC?

A motor driver IC is an integrated circuit chip, which is used to control motors in autonomous robots. A motor driver IC acts as an interface between the motor and microprocessors in the robot. A majority of microprocessors require low voltage and a small amount of current to operate, whereas motors require relatively high voltage and current to operate. Hence, motor driver ICs are primarily used in autonomous robotics, as current cannot be supplied to the motor from the microprocessor.

Market Dynamic:

Global motor driver IC Market is set to witness significant growth over the next decade, as a result of increasing automation and digitalization in the semiconductor industry. Motor driver IC is primarily used in autonomous robots, where it acts as an interface between microprocessors and motors to supply current. With a wealth of innovation on the horizon for self-driving cars and autonomous robots, demand for motor driver IC is expected to remain strong going forward.

The Emerging Players in the Motor Driver IC Market includes

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Texas Instruments

Allegro Microsystems

Dialog Semiconductor PLC,

STMicroelctronics

ON Semiconductor

Rohm Co Ltd,

Fairchild Semiconductor

Semtech Corporation

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Motor Driver IC Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Motor Driver IC Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Motor Driver IC Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Motor Driver IC industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

