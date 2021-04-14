A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell which converts the chemical energy of the fuel (often hydrogen) and the oxidizing agent (often oxygen) into electricity through a pair of redox reactions. Fuel cells differ from most batteries in that they require a continuous source of fuel and oxygen (usually from air) to sustain a chemical reaction, while chemical energy in the battery usually comes from metals and their ions or oxides, which are commonly present in the battery, except in flow batteries. Fuel cells have the potential to dramatically change the way the army carries out its missions and the way soldiers operate in the field. Fuel cells can operate close to body temperature, as opposed to batteries that give off significant heat, which also reduce their heat signature. Due to their scalability and power output capabilities, fuel cells have been demonstrated and tested for use in a wide range of military applications such as fuel cells can increase UAV air time to approximately 8 hours and can be refueled in less than 15 minutes after landing. More technological advancement in fuel cell will escalate the global market in coming years.

The need for more innovation in military in terms of weight and size of battery used in vehicles and significant investments in R&D activities pertaining to fuel cell technology is expected to escalate the demand of fuel cells, thereby driving the global military fuel cells market during forecast period. In addition, the various unique advantages of fuel cells such as energy efficient, easy to use, zero emissions, long lasting etc. are the another important factor expected to boost the global military fuel cells market. Further, growing military expenditure especially in developing countries is expected to escalate the market growth. However, high cost of catalysts used in fuel cells and lack of hydrogen delivery infrastructure may restrain the growth of the military fuel cells market. Further, more advancement in fuel cells such as development of clean energy-based distributed generation solutions and use of flexible fuel cells is anticipated to create market opportunities for the military fuel cells market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. AFC Energy PLC

2. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

3. Bloom Energy

4. Cummins Inc.

5. Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.

6. Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

7. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

8. PLUG POWER INC.

9. SFC Energy AG

10. UltraCell LLC (Advent Technologies)

