According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by End User, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20172025, the Latin America commercial satellite imaging market was valued at $98.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $237.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Commercial satellite imaging refers to obtaining images of Earth and space with the help of satellites. Many private companies offer satellite images of Earth along with processing to analyze them for various purposes, including monitoring & detection of vegetation, habitat, oil pipelines infrastructure construction, generation of digital elevation model (DEM), and exploration of natural resources & archaeological sites.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5068

Foreign investment coupled with government investment in the geospatial industry leads to the rapid growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America. The development of the geospatial industry in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America.

Key Findings of The Study

In 2017, the defense subsegment generated the highest revenue in the Latin America commercial satellite imaging market.

In 2017, the visible RGB segment generated the highest revenue among the other type.

The major players operating in the Latin America Commercial satellite imaging market include DigitalGlobe, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., Threetek, Telespazio, SkyLab Analytics, Harris Corporation, Satellogic, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Airbus, and UrtheCast Corp.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5068

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By End User

Government

Defense

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Others

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Application

Overview

Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping

Urban Planning & Development

Disaster Management

Energy & Natural Resource Management

Surveillance & Security

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com