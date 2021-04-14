Industrial Protective Footwear Market is expected to garner $5,981 Million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Industrial protective footwear provide protection against various hazards including moving machinery, exposure to chemicals, electrical contact and falling objects. These shoes are manufactured in compliance with safety shoe standards defined by various associations.

The market includes footwear designed to assure workers safety in industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, and others. Rise in health concerns and occupational safety issues have increased the use of industrial protective footwear. Industrialists focus on improving the safety standards owing to increased worker safety issues, thus fueling the demand for safety footwear globally. The growth of global industrial protective footwear market is driven by rapid industrial development, rise in the number of workplace accidents, and stringent government regulations regarding workers safety.

The leather industrial protective footwear segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total industrial protective footwear market revenue in 2015. Leather footwear is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. The segment constituted over 80% of the industrial protective footwear market size in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain this share till 2022. From a growth perspective, plastic footwear segment would witness the highest CAGR of around 9% from 2016 – 2022.

The construction industry dominated the application segment with over one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by rising number of accidents at construction sites.

For Purchase Enquiry Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1915

In addition, introduction of innovative products and expansion in untapped geographies offer new opportunities for the market players. However, lack of awareness toward safety and security of workers in small- and mid-sized industries, majorly in developing economies, restrains the market growth.

Key Findings of the Industrial Protective Footwear Market:

Rubber footwear segment is projected to show highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to maintain its lead, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 – 2022.

The leather footwear segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total industrial protective footwear market revenue in 2015.

The leather footwear segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total industrial protective footwear market revenue in 2015. Construction dominated the application segment of the market in 2015.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period.

In 2015, Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than half of the total industrial protective footwear market size, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing government regulations toward workers safety.

The leading players in the industrial protective footwear industry focus on providing customized solution to consumers as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the global industrial protective footwear market. Strategies such as product launch and expansion have also helped these key players to gain a significant industrial protective footwear market share. The major companies profiled in the report include Rahman Group, Honeywell Safety Products, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., Jal Group, ELTEN GmbH, UVEX Safety Group, VF Corporation, and Rock Fall Ltd.

Download Sample Copy on Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1915

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research