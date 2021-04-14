Organic foods are grown/ processed without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. Organic baby food is also known as baby organics. Organic baby food is manufactured in a certified organic environment. It is free from any artificial ingredients/additives, chemical fertilizers, etc. Organic baby foods doesn’t contain any artificial flavors, preservatives or colors, antibiotics, hormones. Organic baby food decreases infant’s exposure to pesticides and other contaminants in foods.

Rising parental concerns over baby’s health and nutrition are expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the organic baby food market. Furthermore, improved distribution channels across the globe are also projected to influence the organic baby food market significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of organic products among consumers is anticipated to fuel the organic baby food market. Emerging, various government initiatives in child healthcare worldwide is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Organic Baby Food Market Research include:

1.Abbott Laboratories

2.Amara Organics Baby Food

3.Baby Gourmet Foods Inc

4.Danone S.A.

5.Hipp GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

6.Nestle S.A.

7.North Castle Partners, LLC

8.Plum Organics

9.The Hain Celestial Group

10.The Hero Group

Market Segmentation:

The global organic baby food market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented into prepared baby food, dried baby food, infant milk formula and others (biscuits, puffs and snacks). On the basis of the distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarket, hypermarket, convenience stores, online and other distribution channels.

