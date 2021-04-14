The FMCG Logistics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of FMCG Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global FMCG Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FMCG Logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the FMCG Logistics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key FMCG Logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

2. CEVA Logistics

3. DB Schenker

4. DHL International GmbH

5 . FedEx

6. Kuehne + Nagel

7. Nestlé

8. Procter and Gamble

9. Unilever

10. XPO Logistics, Inc.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include food and beverages, personal care, home care, and other consumer goods. FMCG logistics comprises the storage, warehousing, and value-added services provided to FMCG companies by logistics vendors. FMCG is seen as a specific business model requiring strategic advantages in areas such as manufacturing, branding, advertisement, and logistics. FMCG players are expected to focus more on providers of logistics services (LSPs) to meet the demand from the new patterns of consumption. Investment in the automation of the supply chain, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities, and the development of warehouse hubs are an essential focus field in the current market studied. Distribution centers and locations will soon play a vital role in the success of FMCG operators alongside a robust supply chain strategy. To retain a stronger competitive position and reach key consumer demands, companies would need to evaluate the location to meet the rising demand strategically.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology FMCG Logistics Market Landscape FMCG Logistics Market – Key Market Dynamics FMCG Logistics Market – Global Market Analysis FMCG Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type FMCG Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application FMCG Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound FMCG Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape FMCG Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

