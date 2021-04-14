Rise in number of commercial and residential construction projects is estimated to escalate the floor coating market at a CAGR of 6.9%. Latest market study on “Global Floor coating Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylics, Polymethyl Methacrylate, and Others), Formulation (Solvent-Based and Water-Based), Coating Component (1K, 2K, and 3K), Flooring Material (Wood, Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)”, The global floor coating market is accounted to US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the type segment, the epoxy segment accounted for the largest share in the global floor coating market. Epoxy coating is usually applied over concrete floors for providing a high-performance, durable, and smooth surface that can last for long and withstand heavy loads. Many industrial sites, commercial buildings, and warehouses rely on epoxy floors to maintain safe and clean conditions for workers, inventory, and equipment. Depending on the product being applied, one might need to apply the finisher coat and epoxy primer. The epoxy floor coating is known to resists oil stains and water and also creates a seamless surface that is known to last many years. The epoxy coating can be combined with colors and paints to mask off chips and cracks. The epoxy coating is known to provide a chemically resistant surface that is ideal for manufacturing plants.

Concrete is the most basic flooring material. Usually, it is only the surface of the slab that is poured directly on the gravel or dirt bed to install the foundation of a building. The concrete flooring material is not only durable, reliable, and incredibly long-lasting, but also developed a reputation for being utilitarian and course underfoot. However, modern advancements have given the flooring professionals a variety of design options that are allowing them to reinvent this primary building material entirely. Today concrete floors have the option to be polished smooth or even be textured to provide traction. These can also be stained or painted with a variety of techniques that allows them to replicate the appearance of natural materials or embed the floor with intricate printed designs. Traditionally concrete floorings have been used in locations where durability, utility, and ease of maintenance are more important than design. This includes a variety of environments that bear heavy equipment or machinery may routinely be used, or at places where staining agents may be familiar. It is also a popular commercial flooring alternative for areas of high traffic.

The market for global floor coating is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global floor coating market include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Apurva India Pvt. Ltd, sian Paints Limited, Grand Polycoats, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and 3M Company, among others.

