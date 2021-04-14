What is Fiberglass Fabric?

Fiberglass fabric is a strong, low weight material that is predominantly used as a reinforcement material across the composite materials industry. It can be folded, draped, or rolled like any loosely woven fabric. It can also be transformed into solid sheets with high strength by adding epoxy and polyester resins. Fiberglass is increasingly being used in the general engineering industries to manufacture industrial gaskets as it offers an effective thermal barrier owing to its remarkable thermal insulation properties.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Fiberglass Fabric Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Market Scope:

The “Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fiberglass Fabric market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Fiberglass Fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fiberglass Fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Notable Players Profiled in the Fiberglass Fabric Market:

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

BGF Industries, Inc.

Chomarat Textile Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Saertex GmbH & Co.Kg.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Tah Tong Textile Co. Ltd.

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fiberglass Fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fiberglass Fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Chapter Details of Fiberglass Fabric Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of Fiberglass Fabric Market Report

Part 03: Fiberglass Fabric Market Landscape

Part 04: Fiberglass Fabric Market Sizing

Part 05: Fiberglass Fabric Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

