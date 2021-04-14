Food glazing agent is a natural or synthetic agent that is added to a food product that would provide a homogenous and waxy coating to prevent the loss of water from a surface and has other applications too. The food glazing agents are used to provide and enhance food appearance and texture. Apart from enhancing the texture and appearance of the food product, glazing agents are used to protect them from the humidity of the air and prevent them from being stuck together.

The food glazing agent market is estimated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for glazing agents in bakery and confectioneries. The increasing consumer awareness towards texture and appearance of food has boosted the growth of the food glazing agent market. However, the shortage of war materials might restrict the growth of the food glazing agent market. On the other hand, the increasing applications of food glazing agents are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the food glazing agent market during the forecast period.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Food Glazing Agent Market Research include:

1.BJ International

2.British Wax Ltd

3.Capol GmbH

4.Carnaúba Do Brasil

5.Koster Keunen

6.Mantrose UK Ltd.

7.Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd.

8.Poth Hille

9.Stéarinerie Dubois

10.Strahl and Pitsch, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global food glazing agent market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, ingredient function and application. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as stearic acid, beeswax, carnauba wax, paraffin wax and others. On the basis of ingredient function, the market is segmented as coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, fruits & vegetables, functional foods and others.

