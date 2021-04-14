MARKET INTRODUCTION

Coal mining refers to the process of extraction of coal from underground mines or from ground surface. Coal has been a major energy resource since long and still finds wide applications in thermal power generation, cement manufacturing, and steel manufacturing. Coal mining today has upgraded and become more productive than ever due to technological advancements in the mining techniques.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The coal mining market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demands for coal from various industries where it is utilized in power generation, steel production and as fluid fuel. However, impacts of coal mining on environment and workers and related governmental regulations hamper the growth of the coal mining market. Also, illegal possession and frauds negatively impact the coal mining market. On the other hand, emergence of new coalmine sites and innovations in mining technique represent significant growth opportunities for coal mining market and major market players involved in coal mining industry during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Coal Mining Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of coal mining market with detailed market segmentation by coal type, mining technique and geography. The global coal mining market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coal mining market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global coal mining market is segmented on the basis of coal type and mining technique. Based on coal type, the market is segmented as bituminous coal, anthracite coal, and coke or hard coal. On the basis of mining technique, the market is segmented as underground mining and surface mining. Surface mining market is segmeneted as strip mining, auger mining, open-pit mining, mountain removal mining. Underground mining is further subsegmented as room & pillar and longwall mining.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coal mining market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coal mining market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting coal mining market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the coal mining market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the coal mining market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from coal mining market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for coal mining in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the coal mining market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coal mining companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last three years, key development in past five years.

Anglo American

Arch Coal, Inc

BHP

CHINA SHENHUA

CIL

Cloud Peak Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc.

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Peabody Energy, Inc.

