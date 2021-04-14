MARKET INTRODUCTION

Coal bed methane also called as coal bed gas, is an unconventional and relatively cleaner form of natural gas found in coal seams. It consist of pure methane and requires minimal processing. It is formed during coalification, the process of transformation of plant material into coal. Coal bed methane is recoverable from underground coal before, during, or post-mining operations. Extraction of coal bed gas requires drilling wells into the seam and removal of water contained in the seam.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The coal bed methane market is anticipated to high growth in the forecast period owing to high demands of eco-friendly fuels in the industries. Furthermore, lower price of CBM and generation of direct coupled with indirect employment in the extraction of coal bed methane drive the growth of global coal bed methane market. However, large initial capital investments restricts the coal bed methane market. The coal bed methane market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets as it is an alternative and cleaner source for natural gas.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Coal Bed Methane Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of coal bed methane market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global coal bed methane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coal bed methane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global coal bed methane market is segmented on the basis of application into industrial, power generation, transportation, commercial, and residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coal bed methane market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coal bed methane market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting coal bed methane market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the coal bed methane market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the coal bed methane market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from coal bed methane market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for coal bed methane in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the coal bed methane market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coal bed methane companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Arrow Energy Pty Ltd

Baker Hughes

Blue Energy Limited

BP p.l.c.

China United Coalbed Methane Corp., Ltd.

ConocoPhillips Company

Encana Corporation

Origin Energy Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Santos Ltd

