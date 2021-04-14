Clinical Intelligence, also called clinical data analytics, is a combination of technologies comprising the use of data analysis to enhance healthcare delivery. The data is collected at the time of delivery of care into the information system and then evaluated to regulate the performance indicators, which affect the production of a healthcare organization. The increasing significance of software solutions in insurance claim processing and fraud detection. Moreover, a growing number of software companies involved in healthcare IT and EHR impacts market growth globally.

The clinical intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as higher adoption of clinical intelligence solutions in several countries, and constant variations in regulations. Moreover, rising applications of clinical intelligence and higher healthcare expenditure are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Clinical Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of clinical intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, end user, and geography. The global clinical intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading clinical intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market companies

General Electric

NXGN Management, LLC (QSI Management, LLC)

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Comprehend Systems, Inc.

The global clinical intelligence market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as population health management, retrospective performance measures & predictive analytics, clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support (CDSS) system, quality improvement, performance measurement systems, and others. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. Based on application, the market is segmented as revenue cycle management (RCM) claims, supply chain, fraud, financial management, clinical, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, and others.

