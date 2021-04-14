Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Capsule Hotel Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Accommodation is one prior activity people look during their travel. The recent advent in technology and higher penetration of internet users has led to innovation in travel and accommodation across the globe. The capsule hotel consist of multiple number of compact rooms, and also at a very cheap rate thus having the ability to positively impact the tourism and hotel industry. The recent boom in middle class across countries such as India, China, and Brazil, will significantly increase tourism sector and demand for capsule hotel will further increase.

Segments covered

By Type:-

Side-by-side

Separate Capsule

By Application

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

By Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies covered :- Oak Hostel Fuji.Wink Hotel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel,Nine Hours Shinjuku-North,Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel,Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel,ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel,Vintage Inn,Capsule Value Kanda,The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo,Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increase in the need for privacy is the major driver that has led to the growth of capsule hotels. It provides affordable living and a trendy space for living. The location of capsule hotels near popular tourist attraction has also provided growth opportunity to the market. In addition, complementary amenities such as free Wi-Fi, single bed, air-conditioned rooms (AC), parking facility and card payment further contribute towards the market growth. Also, they make use of CCTV cameras to keep track of all the activities prevailing in the hotel. So, consumers are likely to prefer that accommodation which is comparably reasonable and offers all the luxurious facilities. These are the key factors which are driving its growth.

Surge in the tourism industry

Due to increase in the tourism industry and due to business travels, the major cities are concentrating on creation of these small capsules .The commercial areas are more concerned as these are the favorable places of bleisure travel (business+ leisure). People want to spend their money in the right time and right place at a reasonable price. So, they found the capsules providing them all the luxurious amenities at a very reasonable rate. These are the factors which lead to the expansion of these markets.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of capsule hotel market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global capsule hotel market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global capsule hotel market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global capsule hotel market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.