A transceiver is a system that can provide bidirectional input or output control of digital or analogue devices to a shared data bus. Transceivers, unlike buffers, are bidirectional devices that allow data to flow in any direction. A transceiver connects different devices to a standard communications bus using back-to-back tri-state buffers that share data in both directions.

Global Bus Transceiver Market : Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Bus Transceiver Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The increase in use of transceivers in radio for military and defense and also in automotive industry is driving the growth for Bus transceiver market. Complications in installation is one of the factor restraining the growth of this market.

1. Adafruit Industries

2. Analog Devices, Inc.

3. Diodes Incorporated

4. Nexperia

5. NXP Semiconductors

6. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7. Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Teledyne UK Limited

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

