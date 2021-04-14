The report presents a detailed analysis of the Automotive Integrated Circuit market, including aspects such as market size and share, market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, market segmentation, and company profiles. The report serves as an essential tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them figure out the opportunities in the space and provides them with accurate data that enables them to make smart business decisions.

Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4751

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive IC Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive IC market was valued at $43,240 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $89,140 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, the North America region dominates the global automotive IC market, owing to increase in adoption of high-end vehicles in this region. Factors such as increase in vehicle production and improvement in vehicle standards with emerging technologies fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive IC market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which propel the market growth. For instance, according to the Wall Street Journal, China is close to finalizing a $47 billion investment fund that would finance semiconductor research and chip start-up development, which is expected to assist in propelling the growth of the automotive IC market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4751

Key Findings of the Automotive IC Market:

In 2017, the engine management segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive IC market.

In 2017, the hybrid or multichip integrated circuit segment generated the highest revenue among the other IC types in the global automotive IC market.

The key players profiled in the report include Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM CO. LTD., Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4751