Asia Pacific Ultrasound Transducer Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Product (Linear,Convex,Phased Array,Endocavitary,CW Doppler); By End-User (Hospital,Clinics,Diagnostic Centers,Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)) and Geography

The Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market, based on application, is further segmented into cardiovascular, general imaging, musculoskeletal, OB AND GYN, and other. The the cardiovascular segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of several types of ultrasound transducers used in cardiovascular imaging are factors driving the rapid growth of the segment

Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing aging population and growing medical device industry  in Asia Pacific.

 However, shortage of healthcare workforce in Asia Pacific is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG), SIUI, Samsung (Samsung Medison Co Ltd), among others.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012992/

Company Profiles

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd
  • Fujifilm Corporation
  • Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG)
  • SIUI
  • Samsung (Samsung Medison Co Ltd)

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Transducer – Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Linear
  • Convex
  • Phased Array
  • Endocavitary
  • CW Doppler
  • TEE Probes
    • Type
      • 2D TEE Probes
      • 3D TEE Probes
      • 4D TEE Probes
    • Age group
      • Pediatric
      • Adult
  • Others

By Application

  • Cardiovascular
  • General Imaging
  • Musculoskeletal
  • OB and GYN
  • Vascular
  • Other

By End User

  • Hospital
  • Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Country

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia

You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012992/

