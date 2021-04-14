The Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market, based on application, is further segmented into cardiovascular, general imaging, musculoskeletal, OB AND GYN, and other. The the cardiovascular segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of several types of ultrasound transducers used in cardiovascular imaging are factors driving the rapid growth of the segment

Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing aging population and growing medical device industry in Asia Pacific.

However, shortage of healthcare workforce in Asia Pacific is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific ultrasound transducer market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG), SIUI, Samsung (Samsung Medison Co Ltd), among others.

Company Profiles

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Fujifilm Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG)

SIUI

Samsung (Samsung Medison Co Ltd)

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Transducer – Market Segmentation

By Product

Linear

Convex

Phased Array

Endocavitary

CW Doppler

TEE Probes Type 2D TEE Probes 3D TEE Probes 4D TEE Probes Age group Pediatric Adult

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular

General Imaging

Musculoskeletal

OB and GYN

Vascular

Other

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

