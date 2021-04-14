Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the APAC market is expected to garner $40 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, China held the highest revenue share, accounting for 39.3% of the total Asia Pacific eyewear market revenue.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

ASIA PACAFIC EYEMARKET MARKET SEGMENTS: The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is segmented by product type, end-user, mode of sale, and country. Market By Product Type Prescription glasses/Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses Market By End User Men

Women Market By Mode of Sale Retail Stores

Online Stores Market By Country China

India

Japan

South Korea

Among the different product types, contact lenses segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period

The retail segment would dominate the revenue share in mode of sale segment during 2015-2020

