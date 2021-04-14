All-weather landing systems facilitate aircraft landing operations when visual references are low. There are several types of landing systems which are used in aircraft such as ILS, MLS, and GBAS. The instrument landing system (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance for aircraft to be able to approach the runway at night or in bad weather. In its original form, the aircraft can be approached until it is 200 feet (61 m) above the ground, within 12 mile of the runway. If we talk about MLS, it is an all-weather, precision radio guidance system designed to be installed at large airports to assist aircraft in landing, including ‘blind landings.’ MLS enables the approaching aircraft to determine when it is aligned with the destination runway and on the correct track for safe landing. The GBAS is one that provides differential corrections and integrity monitoring of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (Global Navigation Satellite System) data using either three or four GPS satellite signals received at three out of four antennas as input data. More advancement in these types of systems is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

The growing aircraft accident during landing due to bad weather is expected to escalate the demand of all-weather landing system, thereby driving the global all-weather landing system market during forecast period. In addition, the various unique advantages of landing systems such as provide precision final approach, provide better runway touchdown points, increase safety and situational awareness etc. make it another important factor expected to boost the global all-weather landing system market. Further, other factors such as growing aircraft deliveries due to rise in air passengers is also expected to increase the demand of landing systems, thereby escalating the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs may restrain the growth of the all-weather landing system market. Further, more technological advancement in all-weather landing system such as integration with artificial intelligence and machine automation is anticipated to create market

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

4. Leonardo S.p.A.

5. MOPIENS, INC.

6. NEC Corporation

7. Saab AB

8. Systems Interface Ltd

9. Thales Group

10. Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the All-Weather Landing System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the All-Weather Landing System market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the All-Weather Landing System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the All-Weather Landing System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

