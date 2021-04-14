Airport facial recognition is a technology that, from a video or digital image, can verify or recognize a person. It collects the individual’s image and uses it in conjunction with the current database to classify the person by applying facial analytics. It is a biometric technology that is widely used in places such as airports to increase protection and check people’s identity. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for facial recognition at airports. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the main challenge facing any nation is the sudden spike in the number of people affected, which has brought healthcare services to their limits, thus raising the possibility of a full shutdown. Leading to a rising demand for high-end security solutions, the global market for airport facial recognition is expected to increase at a substantial pace over the forecast period.

Growth of the industry has been fueled by high-resolution 3D facial recognition technologies and thermal face recognition technology. Although this system is used by airport departments, a major obstacle in applying facial recognition systems is the possibility of false matches therefore, vocal condemnation of facial recognition technology by supporters of privacy and data protection, may restrain the growth of the airport facial recognition market. Furthermore, the development of technologically smart airports and growing 3D facial recognition enhancements is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the airport facial recognition market during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Aurora Computer Services

2. Ayonix corp.

3. Collins Aerospace

4. FaceFirst, Inc.

5. Gemalto (Thales Group)

6. Kairos AR, Inc

7. NEC Corporation

8. Safran

9. SenseTime

10. SITA

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Airport Facial Recognition market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Airport Facial Recognition market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Airport Facial Recognition market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Airport Facial Recognition market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

