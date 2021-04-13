MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood Coating additives are chemical formulations that are used for multiple functions in wood processing. The primary purpose of using these fluids is due to the expectation of superior quality wood surface. These coatings are used for a variety of purposes, which include better stabilization, hygiene, and decoration of wood.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Wood coatings are the process of adding the finishing layer on the wooden substrate to protect it from the harmful environmental agent. Defoamers, dispersing agents, rheology agents, wetting agents, surface modifiers are among the majorly used additives for various end-use applications. The wood coating additives also adds some unique properties to the wooden material such as moisture-resistant, anti-bacterial solution, improved hardness, better appearance, etc. The features of wood coating additives depend on the type of material used for the process. Various industries, such as flooring, furniture, joinery, etc. use these additives for multiple purposes. The global wood coating additives market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from the construction industry. Furthermore, increasing the manufacturing of modern furniture, doors, and windows, cabinet, etc. is likely to drive the demand for wood coating additives in the coming years. However, high regulation on coatings due to its high emission of volatile organic compounds and awareness on damage for deforestation is projected to hinder the growth of wood coatings, which indirectly affects the demand for its additives. Nevertheless, the high usage of polyurethane coatings in architectural industries may provide a lucrative opportunity for the wood coating additives market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wood Coating Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood coating additives market with detailed market segmentation by type, formulation, application and geography. The global wood coating additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood coating additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wood coating additives market is segmented on the basis type, formulation, and application. On the basis of type, the wood coating additives market is segmented into dispersant, rheology modifier, wetting agents, surface modifiers and others. By formulation it is categorised into Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and radiation cured. By application the wood coating additives market is segmented into food packaging industry, building and infrastructure, furniture and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood coating additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood coating additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood coating additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wood coating additives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wood coating additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wood coating additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood coating additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood coating additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wood coating additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BYK Additives and Instruments

– AkzoNobel N.V.

– Ashland Inc.

– BASF SE

– DOXA Chemical

– Arkema

– The DOW Chemical Company

– Sherwin-Williams

– Nexeo Solutions

– Münzing

