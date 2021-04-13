The growth of the market is attributed togrowing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children and increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However,high cost of clear aligners is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease, which results in tooth loss, was the 11th most prevalent dental disease. More than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay. Nearly half (46%) of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease; severe gum disease affects about 9% of adults.

The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The significant factors for dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are taking treatment from an orthodontic specialist. Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, around 31.6% population had untreated dental caries during 2013-2016 in the US. The American Dental Association (ADA) shares that although 77 percent of adults plan on visiting the dentist in 2019, only about one-third follows through. Americans face several oral health concerns as a result.

Support from the government is helping people to get treated with their dental problems. The dental issues are generally observed in the children. Therefore, the government is focusing more on dental health in school. For instance, the CDC provides management and guidance for state and community programs. The program assists to plan, set up, and evaluate school sealant programs and to complement services that are provided by private dentists. The rising prevalence of various dental diseases has increased the use of clear aligners in the market. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

