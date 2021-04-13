Latest market study on “Global TV Mounts Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Fixed Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount); and Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography”, The global TV Mounts market is accounted to US$ 10,264.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 19,089.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This report focuses on the global TV Mount market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the TV Mount market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Omnimount, Atdec Pty Ltd., Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd, B-Tech International Ltd, Unicol Engineering, Videosecu, Legrand Av Division and Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd. among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the TV Mount market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the TV Mount market segments and regions.

On the basis of application, the TV mounts market is categorized into the as residential, and commercial sectors. In 2018, the residential segment led the global TV mounts market. TV mounts are suitable for any flat panel TV including, LED, OLED, Plasma, or LCD Screen. Several types of TV mounts are available in the market such as wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, and ceiling mount. The choice of the right mount to be fixed depends on factors including, wall bracket as well as viewing capabilities. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people.

The research on the TV Mount market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the TV Mount market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the TV Mount market.

TV Mount Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

