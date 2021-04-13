The Tick repellent Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Tick repellent Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Ticks are arachnids, generally 3 to 5 mm long external parasites, living by feeding on mammals’ blood. Tick repellent is a product that helps avoid tick biting to the pets and their owners when they go outside. Tick repellents are generally made by DEET, Picaridin, and essential natural oils.

Top Key Players:- Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Virbac Corporation, Perrigo Company plc., Central Garden & Pet Company

Increased pet adoption in the past few years has led to an increase in the number of pet owners globally. The growth in the number of pet ownership, NGOs, and organizations taking care of pets is the tick repellent market driver. A rise in consumers’ disposable income has increased the purchasing power of the consumers, which drives the demand. Ignorance towards pet health will hamper the growth of this market. Increasing the online sale of pet products will provide a massive opportunity for the tick repellent market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By product Type

Sprays

Shampoo

Powders

Others

By pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

The report analyzes factors affecting Tick repellent market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Tick repellent market in these regions.

