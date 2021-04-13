Typical ophthalmic examination includes tests to assess vision ability. These tests are generally performed by an optometrist, ophthalmologist, orthoptist, or an optician. Tools such as tonometer, phoropter, retinoscope, autorefractor, Snellen chart, retinal camera, ophthalmoscope these devices are painless, efficient, and extremely precise in diagnosing the eye’s health status

The Table Ophthalmic Examination Market is driving due to increasing technologically advanced eye testing devices. And growing burden of eye disorders worldwide. Lack of skilled professionals with good knowledge of advanced technologies are major restraining factors of the market.

Bon Optic Vertriebsgesellschaft

Marco

CSO Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Rodek

Essilor instruments

NIDEK

US Ophthalmic

Kowa American Corporation

Oculus

Topcon

The Table Ophthalmic Examination Market is segmented based on product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as, Refractometer, Keratometer and Tonometer. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Hospitals, Medical Institutions.

