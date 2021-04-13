Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Smart Solar Power Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The smart solar power market is in its nascent stage, as there is a high demand for energy management solutions and monitoring devices across various industry verticals. The report showcases the various services & solutions provided by the technology. Mechanized meters, monitoring platforms and usage in analytics & IT are the key drivers of the smart solar power market.

Companies operating in this intensely competitive market are adopting product launch as a developmental strategy to gain competitive edge. Companies such as HCL and GE Energy are introducing novel products such as smart solar mobile phones, protronix power boxes etc.

Although the market is in its nascent stage, automated solutions for smart solar power have resulted in a broad array of potential applications in various fields such as government, education, healthcare, agro-industry, logistics, utilities, transportation and constructions.

The global smart solar power market can be segmented based on components, solutions, services, end-users, and geography. Companies which are currently providing smart solar power solutions are Aclara Software, GE Energy, ABB, Calico Energy Services, HCL Technologies, Siemens and Echelon Corporation.

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart solar power market, including an overview of the market with special reference to market trends, market structure, limiting factors and opportunities

Porters Five Forces model is used to analyze the potency of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive structure of the market, in order to help market players to develop effective strategies

Assessments are made according to the current business scenario and the future market structure & trends are forecast for the period 2013-2020 considering 2013 as the base year

The global market is analyzed in a comprehensive manner to help the stakeholders identify the key market opportunities

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which would in turn help the stakeholders to formulate appropriate strategies

